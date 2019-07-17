Services
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 967-2424
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy L. Hughes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy L. Hughes Obituary
Nancy L. Hughes

Simpsonville - Nancy L. Hughes died July 15, 2019 in Simpsonville, South Carolina. Nancy was born June 18, 1930, in Charleston, West Virginia and was the daughter of the late Herbert H. and Carrie M. Corrie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. Hughes in 2012 and her sister Betty A. Price. She is survived by her son, Dan Hughes of Pauline, SC and son and daughter-in-law Steve and Sandra Hughes of Simpsonville, SC; four grandchildren Sarah Angelone (Rob), Rebecca Gordon, Matt Hughes and Rachel Hughes; and two great-grandchildren, Aubrey Gordon and Luke Gordon.

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 18 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Fletcher Funeral Home in Fountain Inn, South Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Nancy's honor to Habitat for Humanity.
Published in The Greenville News on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fletcher Funeral Service
Download Now