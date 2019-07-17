|
|
Nancy L. Hughes
Simpsonville - Nancy L. Hughes died July 15, 2019 in Simpsonville, South Carolina. Nancy was born June 18, 1930, in Charleston, West Virginia and was the daughter of the late Herbert H. and Carrie M. Corrie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert B. Hughes in 2012 and her sister Betty A. Price. She is survived by her son, Dan Hughes of Pauline, SC and son and daughter-in-law Steve and Sandra Hughes of Simpsonville, SC; four grandchildren Sarah Angelone (Rob), Rebecca Gordon, Matt Hughes and Rachel Hughes; and two great-grandchildren, Aubrey Gordon and Luke Gordon.
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 18 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Fletcher Funeral Home in Fountain Inn, South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Nancy's honor to Habitat for Humanity.
Published in The Greenville News on July 17, 2019