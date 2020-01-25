Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
3:00 PM
Overbrook Baptist Church
Visitation
Following Services
Overbrook Baptist Church
Greenville - Nancy M. Lewis, 90, of Greenville, died Saturday January 25, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC she was the daughter of the late Thomas Rowland Chatham and Grace Ridenhour Chatham.

Mrs. Lewis was a member of Overbrook Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter Susan Barnes, of Greenville, her son,Tom Lewis of Sonoita, AZ, and her grandchildren, Elizabeth and Matthew Barnes.

A memorial service will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at 3:00PM at Overbrook Baptist Church followed by a time of visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Overbrook Baptist Church

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
