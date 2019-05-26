Resources
Greenville - Nancy Lowe is a former BJU grad & administration secretary who went on to work at the Greenville Rescue Mission and Miracle Hill Ministries for 45+ years. She helped hundreds of men and women through personal counseling and testimony. Alcoholics, battered women, the homeless, and the outcast all benefited from her voluntary assistance. Retiring in Jan. 2018, she is survived by two brothers, Tom and Jon. The Audible novel Awakening Storm, was dedicated to her.
Published in The Greenville News on May 26, 2019
