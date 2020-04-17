|
|
Nancy Lula Peterson-Peek
Greenville -
Nancy Lula Peterson-Peek, daughter of the late Enna Inez Peterson and Raymond Harry Cannon, was born on November 7, 1935 in Anderson County, SC. She was baptized at Allen Temple African Methodist Episcopal Church in Greenville, SC and peacefully transitioned at AnMed Regional Hospital in Anderson, SC on April 13, 2020.
A dedicated mother, educator, entrepreneur and advocate for social and economic justice, Nancy led a very exciting and adventure filled life. She was a longstanding member of the League of Women Voters and led "get-out-the-vote" initiatives, working voting polls for more than 30 years and supporting the NAACP. Her passion for business began as she worked with the family business, Royal Cab Company and her stepmother's business, Alice's Restaurant.
Nancy graduated from Sterling High School in 1954, and married her late husband, George C. Peek, an airman serving in the US Air Force. Nancy had a passion for education which began at Sullivan Street School and continued through Sterling High School and Tennessee State University, where she majored in Business Administration. She was a substitute teacher for many years within the Greenville County School District. Her students knew "Ms. Peek" as a teacher who always had an ear to listen, a thought provoking perspective and an encouraging word to share.
Nancy enjoyed many accomplishments throughout her life but she viewed her greatest accomplishment as her three children; Toni Marie Peek, Ralph Andre (Donna) Peek, and Georgette Carla Peek (Malcolm) Dixon. Her four grandchildren; Marc Anthony Peek, Geoffrey Alan Dixon, Andrea Marie Dixon and Karl Avery Peek. Her 6 great grandchildren; Nathaniel Rodriques Hunter, Andrew Minkah-Akil Peek, Josiah Olusanya Peek, Zi Marie Peek, Gypsy Marie Peek, London Skye-Marie Dixon and Theo Augustus Dixon. Her legacy of achievement, leadership, entrepreneurship, creativity and love for humankind lives on within them and through them.
DUE TO THE CURRENT HEALTH CRISIS, A MEMORIAL SERVICE WILL BE SCHEDULED AT A LATER DATE.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020