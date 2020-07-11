Nancy Patterson DesingPiedmont - Nancy Patterson Desing, 56, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. Patterson, Jr. and Mary Ellen Bodie Patterson. Nancy was a graduate of Anderson College. She worked in accounting at HMR Veteran Services. She was a member of Concord Baptist Church.Survivors include her husband, Mike Desing; two daughters, Sarah Desing and Lauren Desing; sister, Kelly Bostic (Sean); brother, Chuck Patterson; and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 13, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Dr. Don Cox. A private burial will follow. The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. Monday prior to the service. Social Distancing will be observed and masks are recommended. Friends may also pay their respects and sign the register book on Sunday from 12 until 5 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Concord Baptist Church, 1012 Concord Road, Anderson, SC 29621.Sullivan-King Mortuary