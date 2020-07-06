Nancy Porter
Simpsonville - Nancy Mann Porter, 84, wife of the late James Porter, died Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Born in Pickens, she was a daughter of the late Ollie B. Mann, Sr. and Aileen McCall Mann.
Mrs. Porter was a member of First Baptist Simpsonville.
She is survived by her five daughters, Debbie Varner, Sherri Harling (Randy), Jennifer Waltz (Dylan), Cathie Peacock (Paul), and Kellie Kessler (Jim); five grandsons, Ben Harling (Jill), Ryan Harling, Cam Varner (Helen), Jonathan Peacock, and Caleb Waltz; two granddaughters, Emily Peacock, and Alex Waltz; two great grandchildren, Walker Harling, and Camryn Harling; and three sisters, Ruth Smith, Patricia Parrott and Barbara Chastain.
In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Nancy was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Dean Varner; two brothers, O.B. Mann, Jr., and Robert Mann; and her sister, Marie Murphree.
Many thanks to a very special caregiver, Angela Williams.
A private family service will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at First Baptist Simpsonville with burial in Graceland East Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Summerville Baptist Church, 417 Central Ave., Summerville, SC 29483 www.summervillebaptist.org
.; or to the SC Chapter of the ALS Association, 130 Gardeners Circle #622, Johns Island, SC 29455.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
.