Nancy Ruth Stegall
Easley - Nancy Ruth Stegall, 82, of Easley, widow of Broadus Eugene Stegall, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Dudley W. and Mary Elizabeth Dixie.
Surviving are two sisters, Mary Frances Heaton, of Easley, and Dorothy Ballew, of Greenville, SC; two daughters, Brenda Diane Wright(Todd) of Easley, and Sharon Denise Galloway (Randy, deceased) of Easley; three grandchildren, Greg Edward Ownby, of Woodruff, Harrison Cole Galloway, and Benjamin Mason Galloway, of Easley; two great-grandchildren, Taylor Leeann Ownby of Easley, and Caleb Edward Ownby of Woodruff; and two great-great grandchildren, Liam Michael and Harper Ann, both of Easley.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Rock Springs Baptist Church Chapel in Easley, SC.
The family will receive friends starting at 1:00pm prior to the service.
Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.CannonByrd.com to offer online condolences.
Published in The Greenville News on June 2, 2019