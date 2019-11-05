Services
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Lawrence Chapel of UMC
2101 Six Mile Rd.
Central, SC
Calling hours
Following Services
Lawrence Chapel of UMC
2101 Six Mile Rd.
Central, SC
Nancy W. Jeralamon


1928 - 2019
Nancy W. Jeralamon Obituary
Nancy W. Jeralamon

Anderson - Nancy Warden Jerolamon, 91, and widow of Gerald A. Jerolamon passed away peacefully Friday, November 1, 2019. She was born in Long Branch, New Jersey September 25, 1928, a daughter of William K. and Mary Soden Warden.

After high school Nancy had some secretarial training and she did the bookkeeping for Douglas Auto Electric Co., her husband's business. But the job she enjoyed and got the most satisfaction from was being a wife and mother to her family. It was a full-time job caring for her husband and their four boys, and she loved it. Nancy was an avid golfer and went whenever she had the opportunity.

Nancy is survived by three sons, Douglas and wife, Karen of Anderson, SC, Jeffery and wife, Gabriela of Spain, and Timothy and wife, Katie of Clemson; and a sister, Miriam Arosemena of Panama; daughter-in-law, Karen Jerolamon; Nancy's longtime companion, Leland Halleck; six grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was predeceased by a son, Gerald Jr.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, November 8 at Lawrence Chapel of UMC, 2101 Six Mile Rd., Central.

The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers gifts in Nancy's memory may be made to the , 4124 Clemson Blvd., Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Road, 108 Cross Creek Rd., Central, which is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
