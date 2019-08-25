Services
Nancy Waters


1962 - 2019
Nancy Waters Obituary
Nancy Waters

Bogart, GA - Nancy Pressley Waters, age 56 of Bogart, GA, passed away July 17, 2019. Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter and only child of the late Jack and Doris Gibby Pressley. She was a graduate of J. L. Mann High School in Greenville and attended the University of Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Ashley J. Waters. She is survived by many loving relatives and friends and will be missed.

Nancy enjoyed traveling the world with Ashley. She loved animals and was never without a canine companion.

There are no services planned at this time. Memorials may be sent to (LLS.com) or to the .
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 25, 2019
