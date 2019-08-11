|
Nancy Yeargin King
Greenville - Nancy Louise Yeargin King, 68, of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Margaret Yeargin.
She is survived by her four children, Tracy King (Bridgett), David King, Lisa King Stamey (Bradley) and Amanda Morgan (Carl), all of Greenville; 9 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and beloved brother and sisters; and best friend Tammy Stamey.
In addition to her loving husband, Donald King, she was preceded in death by a son, Shane King.
A visitation will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 11:00 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel. Burial will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 11, 2019