Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:15 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:30 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
Nancy Yeargin King


1951 - 2019
Nancy Yeargin King Obituary
Nancy Yeargin King

Greenville - Nancy Louise Yeargin King, 68, of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Margaret Yeargin.

She is survived by her four children, Tracy King (Bridgett), David King, Lisa King Stamey (Bradley) and Amanda Morgan (Carl), all of Greenville; 9 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and beloved brother and sisters; and best friend Tammy Stamey.

In addition to her loving husband, Donald King, she was preceded in death by a son, Shane King.

A visitation will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 11:00 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel. Burial will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 11, 2019
