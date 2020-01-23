Services
The Palmetto Mortuary
1017 Mauldin Road
Greenville, SC 29607
864-241-5093
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
City View First Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Nannie Moody "Peggy" Hamby

Nannie Moody "Peggy" Hamby Obituary
Nannie "Peggy" Moody Hamby

Greenville - Nannie "Peggy" Moody Hamby, age 93, of Greenville, widow of John Hamby, passed away January 22, 2020. She was born in Greenville, SC to the late Fred Moody and Thelma Ashmore Moody. She was a member of City View First Baptist Church. Peggy taught preschool Sunday School.

Peggy is survived by two daughters, Bonnie Enlow (Carl) of Greenville and Connie Hamby of Greenville; grandson, Johnny Enlow (her pride and joy); and special neices and nephews.

The family will receive friends Saturday at 11 AM at City View First Baptist Church, with a Service at Noon. The burial will follow at Reedy River Baptist Church in Travelers Rest.

The family would like to thank Open Arm Hospice for all their support.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to City View First Baptist Church.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
