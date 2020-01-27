|
Nate Burton
Greer - Arthur Nathaniel "Nate" Burton, 77, passed away January 25, 2020.
A native of Greenwood, son of the late Hollie Nathaniel and Loree Timmerman Burton, he retired as general manager of Benson Chrysler and was a member of Washington Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia "Pat" Ramey Burton of the home; a son, Barry Glenn Burton of Taylors; a daughter, Deana Burton Proctor (Jay) of Bryson City, North Carolina; and a granddaughter, Morgan Haley Proctor.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Washington Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. Drew Hines.
Visitation will be held 9:00-10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Washington Baptist Church, 3500 N. Highway 14, Greer, South Carolina 29651.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020