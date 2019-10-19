Services
Nathan Marsh Obituary
Greenville - Nathan was a loving husband, father, grandfather, fun and kind, especially to all who knew him and loved taking the road less traveled. Above all else, he loved his family.

Nathan Marsh passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. Born in Scranton, PA on May 15, 1935, he was the son of the late Newcombe Moskowita and Hattie Spitz. His Jewish name is Nachman Rubel Moskowitz.

Nathan was a graduate of the University of Florida. He spent his career as senior scientist employed by National Starch and Chemical Corporation. He traveled the world extensively with his job, and with his wife Jeanne Marsh.

We love you and miss you Poppa.

Nathan was predeceased by a son, David Robert Marsh ENS-USN, who was a member of the US Naval Academy.

Nathan leaves behind his wife of 33 years Jeanne Marsh whom he lovingly referred to as "Putchie"; his children: Laurie Marsh and Jeffrey Marsh; Step-children: Buddy Comer and Donna Rutherford; grandchildren: Alexander Moses, Michael Moses, Dustin Comer, Leah Rutherford, Rachel Rutherford; two sisters: Janet Brumgard and Esther Heim and brother-in-law Herbert Heim..

A graveside service will be held at 3:30 PM, Sunday October 20, 2019 at Beth Israel Cemetery, Greenville, SC.

Online obituary and guest registry at www.mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
