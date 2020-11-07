Nathanial Hawley



- - January 21, 1983 - October 20, 2020



On Tuesday, October 20, 2020, Nathanial "Nate" Hawley, beloved son and dear brother, went to be with the Lord at his home in Greenville, SC. He was 37.



Nate was born on January 21, 1983 in Buffalo, NY to Ron Hawley and Maureen (Leahy) Hawley. He attended Mauldin High School in Mauldin, SC. He really enjoyed working as a stocker at BI-LO grocery stores. He loved attending Washington Baptist Church in Greer, SC. He always maintained a positive attitude, even while struggling with his permanent disability on a daily basis later on in life.



Nate loved listening to music. He wanted to write lyrics, record songs and become a famous artist someday.



Nate had a very kind and sweet spirit. He was grateful for what little he had, always thinking of others and not of himself.



"Nate had a gentleness, empathy, and near constant smile that made you believe, even though little was going right in his life, he was nevertheless OK," said his brother Chris Hawley. "Nate believed that the meek will inherit the earth, and I've never known anyone else who exemplified this quality better than he did."



"Nate liked to help other people, was a big hugger, and loved to quote movies, tell jokes, and make people laugh," said his sister Alicia Ruby. "He didn't own much, by circumstances, not by choice. But, he'd give you his last dollar, if he felt you needed it."



Nate is survived by his daughter Audrey Georgiana Marie Fowler, his son Brennan Johnson, both of Greenville, SC, his father Ron Hawley of Easley, SC, his brother Chris Hawley of Buffalo, NY, his sister Alicia (Jason) Ruby of Moore, SC, his nieces Emilia Ruby and Charlotte Ruby and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Nate was preceded in death by his mother Maureen (Leahy) Hawley of Greenville, SC, his paternal grandparents Don and Joyce Hawley of South Wales, NY and maternal grandparents Francis and Margaret Leahy of Buffalo, NY.



A celebration-of-life service will be held on Saturday November 14, 2020, 11:00 AM, at Mountain Springs Baptist Church, 410 Mountain Springs Road, Piedmont, SC 29673.



As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to various charitable organizations of your choice through the United Way of Greenville County SC.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store