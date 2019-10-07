Services
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Mark United Methodist Church
911 St. Mark Road
Taylors, SC
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of James Island
1110 Camp Road
James Island, SC
Nathaniel Johnson, II

Greenville - Mr. Nathaniel Johnson, II, 41, of Greenville, SC, entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 30, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mr. Nathaniel Johnson, II are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church of James Island, 1110 Camp Road, James Island, SC. Interment - Island Memorial Gardens, Johns Island, SC. A visitation will be held Monday, October 7, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 911 St. Mark Road, Taylors, SC and a public viewing will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Johnson is survived by his mother, Reverend Ruth Williams (Charles L.); father, Nathaniel Johnson, Sr.; daughters, Natalia Johnson, Alexis Johnson and Natasja Johnson; son, Xavier Johnson; grandchildren, Najee Johnson and Khazair Johnson; brothers, Kevin Young, Willie Greene, Cedron Williams and Javon Williams; sisters, Jasmyn Williams Davis and Latricia Jenkins; fiance, Travis Roberson and daughter, Niayasia Roberson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488.
Published in The Greenville News on Oct. 7, 2019
