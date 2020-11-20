Nedene R. Greer
Greenville - Nedene R. Greer, 83, widow of Tommy Dalton Greer, of Greenville, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. Born in Catawba County, NC, she was a daughter of the late Ned and Evelyn Kerr Ramseur.
Nedene was a long-time member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Greenville. She was a loving mother who valued time spent with family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling and playing golf with her husband.
Nedene is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Kim Davis and Tracie and Victor Carpin of Greenville; three sons and daughters-in-law Jack and Julie Greer, Mike and Laura Greer, and Stan and Gayle Greer all of Fountain Inn; eight grandchildren, Trinity (Nicole) Greer, Katie Jo (Sean) Bolchoz, Tommy Greer II, Marissa (Josh) Hanlin, Daniel Carpin, Harrison Greer, Bailey Greer, and Hayden Greer; and four great grandchildren, Jeryd Greer, Rhiannon Greer, Kelly Bolchoz, and Michael Bolchoz.
In addition to her husband and parents, Nedene was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Gantt of Hickory, NC.
Memorials may be made to the Paul Anderson Youth Home, PO Box 525, Vidalia, GA 30475.
A private Graveside Service will be held for the family.
Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be made at www.CannonByrd.com
