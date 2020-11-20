1/
Nedene R. Greer
Nedene R. Greer

Greenville - Nedene R. Greer, 83, widow of Tommy Dalton Greer, of Greenville, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. Born in Catawba County, NC, she was a daughter of the late Ned and Evelyn Kerr Ramseur.

Nedene was a long-time member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Greenville. She was a loving mother who valued time spent with family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling and playing golf with her husband.

Nedene is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Kim Davis and Tracie and Victor Carpin of Greenville; three sons and daughters-in-law Jack and Julie Greer, Mike and Laura Greer, and Stan and Gayle Greer all of Fountain Inn; eight grandchildren, Trinity (Nicole) Greer, Katie Jo (Sean) Bolchoz, Tommy Greer II, Marissa (Josh) Hanlin, Daniel Carpin, Harrison Greer, Bailey Greer, and Hayden Greer; and four great grandchildren, Jeryd Greer, Rhiannon Greer, Kelly Bolchoz, and Michael Bolchoz.

In addition to her husband and parents, Nedene was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Gantt of Hickory, NC.

Memorials may be made to the Paul Anderson Youth Home, PO Box 525, Vidalia, GA 30475.

A private Graveside Service will be held for the family.

Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be made at www.CannonByrd.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
313 North Main Street
Simpsonville, SC 29681
864-757-1771
