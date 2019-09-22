|
Neil Guidera
Simpsonville - Neil Guidera, 76, husband of Joyce Guidera, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019.
Born in East Orange, NJ, he was the son of the late Joseph and Selma Flashner Guidera.
Mr. Guidera enjoyed traveling, RVing, and couponing and was a member of Abiding Peace Lutheran Church.
In addition to his wife of 40 years, he is survived by six children, John Scott Clark (Belinda), Neil Joseph Guidera, Jr. (Samantha), Joseph John Guidera, II (Sara), Mark Alexander Guidera (Gina), Derrick Clark (Cathy), and Karen Lynn Rockwell; 13 grandchildren, Adriana Clark, Jessa Mayhew, Nicole Guidera, Brittany Guidera, Andrew Guidera, Elizabeth Guidera, Anthony Guidera, Dillon Guidera, Patrick Clark, Leah Clark, David Clark, Holly Rockwell, and Kacie Rockwell; two great-grandchildren, Felix Mayhew, and Harper Mayhew; and two sisters, Kathleen Meeker (Sandy), and Patricia Kisseberth.
Memorials may be made to Abiding Peace Lutheran Church, 401 Batesville Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29681.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Abiding Peace Lutheran Church followed by a time of visitation.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 22, 2019