Travelers Rest, Sc - Nell Anderson Gibson, widow of the late "Tom" Thomas J. Gibson of Travelers Rest went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 5, 2020.



She was the only daughter of the late Robert L. "Roy" and Grace Neves Anderson of Travelers Rest.



She was predeceased by a brother, Robert Edward Anderson and two infant brothers, James Wright Anderson and William Joseph Anderson.



Nell is survived by cousins Ed and Laura Neves of Asheville, Mark and Joyce Neves of Olathe, KS , Marcia and Kent Henrichs of Maumelle, AR, Judy and Kenny David of Baton Rouge, LA and by nieces Deborah Gibson and husband Tom Styron of Greenville and Marianne and husband Kenny Caldwell of Charleston. Nell is also survived by many long-term treasured friends.



Upon graduating from Travelers Rest High School she entered Furman University where she was awarded a Bachelor of Arts Degree and later earned a Master of Arts Degree. She taught for 33 years, teaching in elementary schools of seven states.



She was a member of the Travelers Rest United Methodist Church where Private services will be held at the graveside.



