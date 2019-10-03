|
Nell Frierson Altman
Greenville - Nell Frierson Altman of Greenville, SC, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the age of 92. She was the tenth of eleven children born to the late John Samuel Frierson and Clennie Haselden Frierson on April 7, 1927 in the Mt. Vernon community of Williamsburg County in South Carolina.
After growing up on her family's farm and graduating from Kingstree High School, Nell completed cosmetology school in Washington, DC. After World War II ended, she met and married the love of her life, James Theron Altman, on December 24, 1948. Three daughters, Linda, Beth and Peggy completed their family. Settling in Andrews, SC, Nell owned the Magic Mirror Hair Salon and Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio. She took pride in training young cosmetology graduates who came to work their first job with her. She was known to be a loving and giving person, and kind and loyal friend.
Nell's family was the center of her world. Her favorite pastime involved home-cooked meals shared with family and friends. With the eventual addition of grandchildren and great-grands, Nell and Theron moved to Greenville, SC, where she loved attending the grands' activities and expressing her faith by volunteering with cancer patients, numerous church activities and providing haircuts to indigent nursing home patients. Her ties to the Lowcountry remained strong, however, and she enjoyed frequent family visits to their longtime home in Pawleys Island.
Nell was a loving and supportive daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother and "Grammy". Nell was predeceased by her husband Theron, daughter Linda Altman Dennis and nine siblings. She is survived by daughters Beth Altman and Peggy Altman, both of Pawleys Island; grandsons Jack Dennis (Beatriz), Will Dennis (Amanda) and Jason Dennis (Ryan), great grandchildren Ana Whatley, Olivia, William, Blake, Max, Walker and Sam Dennis, all of Greenville. Also surviving are her sister Betty Frierson Dawkins (Charles), son-in-law Johnny Dennis and numerous nieces and nephews she adored.
A graveside service in celebration of her life will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Graceland East Cemetery, 2206 Woodruff Road, Simpsonville, SC. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to a charity in support of breast cancer research or Alzheimer's research, or another of your choice. The Altman family expresses sincere gratitude to the staff of Waterstone on Augusta and Kindred Hospice for their loving care of "Miss Nell".
Published in The Greenville News on Oct. 3, 2019