Nelle Mills Griffin McPherson
Charlotte - Nelle Mills Griffin McPherson, daughter of the late Walter Sullivan Griffin and Nelle Mills Griffin, died peacefully at the age of 80 in Charlotte, NC on June 30, 2020.
Born on April 2, 1940 in Greenville, SC, Nelle attended Greenville County schools and Mount Vernon Junior College in Washington, D.C.
Nelle was a quintessential, elegant southern lady. Her beautiful heart was always thinking of others. She dearly loved her church, family, grandchildren, and friends. She was devoted to all of those who knew her. Nelle had a passion for the decorative arts, antiques, traveling, and entertaining. She never missed the opportunity to host a beautiful party and was always the gracious hostess.
In 1972, Nelle married George Bruce McPherson, Jr. The two were inseparable and their love for each other was unparalleled. They shared a wonderful life together until his death in 2016.
For almost 25 years, Nelle was an antiques dealer and proprietor of Designs Unlimited, which allowed her to pursue her passion for fine American and English antiquities. She and Bruce enjoyed traveling to Europe and New England to scout for antiques. One of Nelle's favorite New England spots was Kennebunkport, Maine, where she and Bruce spent many summers.
Nelle was a devoted member of First Presbyterian Church of Greenville, SC. Her enjoyment of horticulture and flower arranging included her involvement in the Dorothy Haynsworth Garden Club and the Carolina Foothills Garden Club. She was also a member of the Debutante Club of Greenville, SC, the Assembly, and the D.A.R. One of her greatest joys was her friendships. She was a proud member of "The Lunch Bunch", where many happy moments and years of laughter were shared.
In addition to her husband and parents, Nelle was preceded in death by her adoring aunt, Genevieve Mills Gallivan, and her uncle, Henry Thomson Mills, Jr.
Nelle is survived by her daughter, Patricia McPherson Rudisill (Brian) of Charlotte, NC; stepdaughter, Elizabeth Schuyler Campbell of Hendersonville, NC; grandchildren, Elizabeth G. Rudisill and Benjamin D. Rudisill of Charlotte, NC; uncle, Harold F. Gallivan, Jr. (Martha) of Greenville, SC; and special cousins, Harold F. Gallivan, III (Fielding) and Gene M. Gallivan (Therese) of Travelers Rest, SC; Henry Mills Gallivan (Carol Anne) and Ladson T. Gallivan of Greenville, SC.
The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude for the exceptional care Nelle received in Cuthbertson Village at Aldersgate in Charlotte, where she was extremely happy and lovingly cared for in her final years.
Following a private interment, a celebration of Nelle's life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the First Presbyterian Church Foundation, 200 West Washington Street, Greenville, SC 29601, the Aldersgate Hero Fund, Aldersgate United Methodist Retirement Community, 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215, or the Carolina Foothills Garden Club, P.O. Box 8472, Greenville, SC 29604.
Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr.; Online tributes at mackeymortuary.com