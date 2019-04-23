Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Nellie Bagwell "Nell" Bell

Nellie Bagwell "Nell" Bell Obituary
Nellie "Nell" Bagwell Bell

Greenville - Nellie "Nell" Bagwell Bell, 79, widow of James Lee Bell, of Greenville, died Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Born in Pelzer, she was the last living child of the late Jack Blease and Ollie Millwood Bagwell.

Nell was a member of Zion Assembly Church of God.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

The graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Zion Assembly Church of God, 25 Crestone Dr., Greenville, SC 29611.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 23, 2019
