Nellie "Nell" Bagwell Bell
Greenville - Nellie "Nell" Bagwell Bell, 79, widow of James Lee Bell, of Greenville, died Sunday, April 21, 2019.
Born in Pelzer, she was the last living child of the late Jack Blease and Ollie Millwood Bagwell.
Nell was a member of Zion Assembly Church of God.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
The graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Zion Assembly Church of God, 25 Crestone Dr., Greenville, SC 29611.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 23, 2019