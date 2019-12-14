|
Nellie "Jane" Finch Jones
- - Nellie "Jane" Finch Jones, 94, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Born on October 4, 1925, in Fountain Inn, SC, she was a daughter of the late Joseph L. and Maude Virginia Vaughan Finch.
Jane graduated from Greenville General Hospital School of Nursing in 1946. After 25 years of dedicated service, she retired from the Greenville Hospital System.
In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel A. Jones, Jr.; brother, Harold Finch; sisters, Lillie "Jill" Finch Clement and JoAnne Finch Stamback; brother in law, Herman Clement; sisters in law, Kay and Judy Finch; and her granddaughters, Kellie Jones Harris and Heather A. Jones.
Left to cherish her memory is her only son, Samuel A. Jones, III (Sandra); brother, Clyde Finch; great-granddaughter, Chelsie L'Heureux (Andrew Torres); great-grandson, Craig A. "CJ" Harris, Jr.; great grandson, Tanner K. Torres; nieces and nephews, Juanita, Deborah, Bobby, Doris and Gary, Wanda and Ed, Jill and Ron, Virginia and Garry, and their families; as well as her two dedicated caregivers, Gloria Gaskin and Sandra Singleton.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Right At Home, Carolina Gardens, and Comfort Care Hospice for their service in Jane's last days.
At Jane's request, no funeral will be held.
She loved helping others and she dearly loved her pets. Please make memorial donations to your local animal rescue center or other benevolent cause in Jane's honor.
Please sign the online guestbook at http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/qqm3C5yw29hZXNlk9tzi6wV?domain=moseleyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019