Greenville - Nesbitt Querry "Neb" Cline, Jr., 76, of Greenville, husband of Joyce White Cline, died Thursday, May 30, 2019.



Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Nesbitt Querry and Martha Martin Cline.



Neb attended Georgia Military Academy in College Park, Ga. and graduated from Greenville High School in 1961. He earned his associate degree from North Greenville College in 1963. Neb spent his entire working career with The Cline Company and Cline Hose and Hydraulics. As an active member of the community, he was a Life member of Walden Lodge #274 A.F.M., a member of the York Rite, a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason and a member of the Hejaz Shrine Temple. He served on the advisory board for BB&T in Greenville and was a member of the Poinsett Club and The Commerce Club. He was a former commissioner for the South Carolina State Museum. He was a member and Life Donor of Clemson IPTAY and established the Neb Q. Cline, Jr and Joyce White Cline, Family Endowed Scholarship through Clemson University Foundation.



He was an active member of Buncombe Street United Methodist Church and served in the U.S. Army Reserve 108th Division.



Surviving in addition to his wife Joyce, are his sons and daughters in law, Glenn Martin Cline and his wife Stacy of Greenville, Scott Nesbitt Cline and his wife Cindy of Greenville; grandsons, Graham Nesbitt Cline and Parker Scott Cline; sister-in-law, Julie Burts Cline of Simpsonville. He is preceded in death by his brother, David Martin Cline.



Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 11am at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr. with Rev. Grover Putnam officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:30 until 7:30 at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Clemson University Foundation, Neb Q. Cline Jr. and Joyce White Cline, Family Endowed Scholarship, 110 Daniel Dr., Clemson, SC 29631 or Buncombe Street United Methodist Church, Congregational Care Fund, 200 Buncombe St, Greenville, SC 29601.



