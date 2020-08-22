Nettie Lee Bishop Craft



Greenville - Nettie Lee Bishop Craft, 86, widow of Lee Roy Craft, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 21, 2020.



Mrs. Craft was born in Williamston to the late William John Benjamin Bishop and Evie Sova Henderson Bishop. She retired from Her Majesty and also worked at Aprons Company. Nettie was an avid reader.



Surviving are a son, Stephen Bishop and wife Teddy; three sisters, Gladys Edmonds, Jo Ann Powell and Cathy Dunn; a granddaughter, Melissa McFarland; three great-grandsons, William Trksak, Shane McFarland and Gabriel McFarland; and a great-great-grandson, Trey Trksak. She was predeceased by three brothers, J.B. Bishop, Odell Bishop and Richard Bishop; and three sisters, Joyce Bishop, Eunice Moon and Willie Ruth Riddle.



Graveside services will be 11 o'clock Wednesday at Graceland East Memorial Park.



Fletcher Funeral Service









