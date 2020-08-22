1/
Nettie Lee Bishop Craft
Nettie Lee Bishop Craft

Greenville - Nettie Lee Bishop Craft, 86, widow of Lee Roy Craft, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 21, 2020.

Mrs. Craft was born in Williamston to the late William John Benjamin Bishop and Evie Sova Henderson Bishop. She retired from Her Majesty and also worked at Aprons Company. Nettie was an avid reader.

Surviving are a son, Stephen Bishop and wife Teddy; three sisters, Gladys Edmonds, Jo Ann Powell and Cathy Dunn; a granddaughter, Melissa McFarland; three great-grandsons, William Trksak, Shane McFarland and Gabriel McFarland; and a great-great-grandson, Trey Trksak. She was predeceased by three brothers, J.B. Bishop, Odell Bishop and Richard Bishop; and three sisters, Joyce Bishop, Eunice Moon and Willie Ruth Riddle.

Graveside services will be 11 o'clock Wednesday at Graceland East Memorial Park.

Fletcher Funeral Service




Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 967-2424
