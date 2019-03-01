Nita Taylor



Greenville - Irma "Nita" Corley Taylor, 88, wife of the late Wilson Rogers Taylor, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019.



Born in Edgefield, she was a daughter of the late Lemuel and Irma Corley.



Mrs. Taylor was a member of Parisview Baptist Church and enjoyed reading, doing word searches, and visiting friends.



She is survived by two daughters, Dianne Dawson (John), and Joan Hudson (James); one son, Michael Ward (Connie); ten grandchildren, Dana Smith (Robert), Steve Lyle (Tara), John Dawson (Tara), Kelsey Lenihan (Jim), Travis Lyle (Jennifer), Josh Lyle (Abby), Terezia Garrick (Rick), Steven Nagy, Kim Gettys (Brad), and Jami Dillenger; 17 great-grandchildren; one brother, Ed Corley (Betty); and one sister, Nancy Turner.



She was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Putnam, and Ann Christie; and three brothers, Larry Corley, William Corley, and Eddie Corley, Jr.



A visitation will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast followed by the funeral service at 12 noon in the Chapel. Burial will be in Graceland East Memorial Park.



Memorials may be made to Parisview Baptist Church (General Fund), 100 Bud St., Greenville, SC 29617.



Condolences may be made to Parisview Baptist Church (General Fund), 100 Bud St., Greenville, SC 29617.