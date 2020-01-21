Services
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Greenville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nonie Whitehead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nonie King Whitehead

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nonie King Whitehead Obituary
Nonie King Whitehead

Raleigh - Nonie Christine King Whitehead, 81, of Raleigh, formerly of Greenville, SC, passed away on Wednesday January 15, 2020. She was born in Greenville, SC the daughter of the late Christine Goggins and Wilton L. King and was preceded in death by a daughter; Nancy Jane Whitehead.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 o'clock in the Woodlawn Memorial Park in Greenville, SC on Friday January 24, 2020.

Ms. Whitehead is survived by her sister; Jane Collins and her husband Tom of Raleigh, numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to The Gideons International P.O. Box 140800 Nashville, TN 37214-0800.

A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811

www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nonie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -