Nonie King Whitehead
Raleigh - Nonie Christine King Whitehead, 81, of Raleigh, formerly of Greenville, SC, passed away on Wednesday January 15, 2020. She was born in Greenville, SC the daughter of the late Christine Goggins and Wilton L. King and was preceded in death by a daughter; Nancy Jane Whitehead.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 o'clock in the Woodlawn Memorial Park in Greenville, SC on Friday January 24, 2020.
Ms. Whitehead is survived by her sister; Jane Collins and her husband Tom of Raleigh, numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to The Gideons International P.O. Box 140800 Nashville, TN 37214-0800.
A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811
www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020