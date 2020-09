Nora Garner McKeithanGreenville - Nora Garner McKeithan, 92, beloved wife of the late Malcolm McKeithan, Jr., of Greenville, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Upstate Community Hospice House.Nora led a full and beautiful life. Born in Franklinton, NC, Nora was the daughter of the late Mortiamon and Nora Garner.Nora was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Greenville since 1959 and enjoyed being a longtime participant in the Agape Sunday School class. Other than her love of our Lord, Nora enjoyed being with her many friends, playing bridge, traveling, and being a member of the Lamp Lighter's Dance Club. Most of all Nora loved her family with unselfish devotion. She was a dedicated mother and an adoring grandmother, never missing games, meets, or performances. She has left us all with a legacy of timeless memories and an enduring love.Nora is survived by daughter, Ann Coker and her husband, Gerry; son, Mac McKeithan and his wife, Jackie; sister, Shirley Marshall; and three grandchildren, Ray Coker, Megan Coker and Malcolm McKeithan IV.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her four brothers.A private graveside memorial service will be held, due to Covid-19.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 200 W. Washington St., Greenville, SC 29601.Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com