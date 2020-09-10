Nora Garner McKeithan
Greenville - Nora Garner McKeithan, 92, beloved wife of the late Malcolm McKeithan, Jr., of Greenville, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Upstate Community Hospice House.
Nora led a full and beautiful life. Born in Franklinton, NC, Nora was the daughter of the late Mortiamon and Nora Garner.
Nora was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Greenville since 1959 and enjoyed being a longtime participant in the Agape Sunday School class. Other than her love of our Lord, Nora enjoyed being with her many friends, playing bridge, traveling, and being a member of the Lamp Lighter's Dance Club. Most of all Nora loved her family with unselfish devotion. She was a dedicated mother and an adoring grandmother, never missing games, meets, or performances. She has left us all with a legacy of timeless memories and an enduring love.
Nora is survived by daughter, Ann Coker and her husband, Gerry; son, Mac McKeithan and his wife, Jackie; sister, Shirley Marshall; and three grandchildren, Ray Coker, Megan Coker and Malcolm McKeithan IV.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her four brothers.
A private graveside memorial service will be held, due to Covid-19.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 200 W. Washington St., Greenville, SC 29601.
