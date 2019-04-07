|
Norma B. Nichols
Greer - Norma Jean Bagwell Nichols, 77, widow of Dennis Earl "Debo" Nichols, passed away April 5, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was a daughter of the late Hugh and Ruth Smith Bagwell and a retired employee of Nichols Chemicals, Inc.
Surviving are two sons, Dennis "Bo" Earl Nichols, Jr. and Caroll LaGrand Nichols; one daughter, Michelle N. Bayne; and five grandchildren, Kendall Bayne, Garrett Bayne, Cody Nichols, Grace Nichols and Carter Nichols.
She was also predeceased by one sister, Lynda Mayfield.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Dr. Richard Dillingham and Mr. Lamar Nichols. Burial will follow in Graceland East Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Monday at the mortuary prior to the service.
The family is at the home.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 7, 2019