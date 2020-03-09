|
|
Norma D. Lantz
- - Norma D. Lantz , 85, wife of 60 years to the late Charles G. Lantz, passed away Sunday March 8, 2020.
Born in Eglon, WV, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Lela Parks Roth.
She was member of Messiah Lutheran Church.
Norma was passionate about her family and serving others. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, gardening and watching sports.
Norma is predeceased by her sisters Lois, Kathryne and brothers Darrell, Doyle, Dale, Robert, Samuel and is survived by brother Coleman and sister Marlene.
She is survived by a daughter, Glenda Webb and husband Michael, of Greenville; a son, Charles Lantz Jr. of Woodruff; two grandchildren, Jacob McVay and wife Michelle, of Sykesville, MD and Steven McVay, of Simpsonville.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Messiah Lutheran Church from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. with the memorial service to follow at 12:00 noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, 1100 Log Shoals Road, Mauldin, SC 29662.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020