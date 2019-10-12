|
Norma Elaine Sweatman
Piedmont - Norma Elaine Sweatman, 88, of Piedmont, widow of Lewis Sweatman, passed away, Thursday, October 10, 2019.
Born in Wagener, SC, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Ruth Nunn.
Norma was a member of West Gantt First Baptist Church. She retired from Kemet Electronics. She loved to travel, crochet, and cook. She was known for her cake and tea.
She is survived by three daughters, Elaine Yeargin of Virginia, Brenda Gregory (Hal) of Powdersville, and Mary Ann Rampey (Jimmy) of Six Mile; a son, Benjie Sweatman (Diane) of Westminster; nine grandchildren, Donna, Randy, Grayson, Melina, Beth, Johnny, Ryan, Cody, and Cortni; thirteen great grandchildren; and a brother, Albert Nunn.
In addition to her parents, and loving husband of 61 years, she was preceded in death by a sister, Imogene Burrell, and a son-in-law, Donald Yeargin.
The visitation will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. at West Gantt First Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the sanctuary.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019