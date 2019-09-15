Services
Holy Cross Episcopal Church
205 E College St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Cross Episcopal Church
Simpsonville, SC
Norma Jean Mack Perry

Norma Jean Mack Perry Obituary
Norma Jean Mack Perry

- - Norma Jean Mack Perry, 77 Wife of James D. Perry, passed into eternal life on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Born in Methuen, Mass., she was the daughter of the Late Norman and Jeanie Mack.

Norma was a graduate of Lawrence General Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a RN in a wide variety of Nursing Disciplines. She was active in her church and past president of the St. Clare Chapter of the Daughters of the King.

In addition to her husband of 55 years, she is survived by son David Perry (Donna), daughter Ann-Elizabeth Jones (Ernest), grandchildren Nicholas, Taylor and Bryanna and Great granddaughter Ah'Liza.

A memorial service will be held at Holy Cross Episcopal Church, Simpsonville, at 2Pm on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Reception following in the church.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 15, 2019
