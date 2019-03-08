Norma Jean Shaw



Greenville - Norma Jean Shaw passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was born on November 28, 1935 in Lancaster, Ohio, one of seven children born to George and Margaret Waugh.



Norma was preceded in death by brothers and sister, Richard (Pearl), Harold (Norma), Rosemary (William), and Kenneth (Sandy). She is survived by James (Donna) and Donald (Sharyn). Her father passed away when the children were young and they were raised by Margaret, a single mother, working as a cook at the Methodist Church Camp.



Norma was a proud graduate of Lancaster High School. She married and later divorced Robert Getchen Shaw. They had two children, James Robert (Shannon) and Patricia Lynn (Joel Byars). She also had two grandsons, Timothy Leland Shaw and Joseph Curran Shaw.



After living in several Midwest locations, Norma settled in Greenville in 1972. She worked many years as an Executive Assistant for Fluor Daniel before retiring in 1998. She was an active member and volunteer at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church and a regular attendee at their exercise classes and Fellowship Club.



Norma enjoyed puzzles, games, and watching basketball. She was particularly adept at bridge, Scrabble, and crossword puzzles, regularly beating her children at Scrabble. She reveled in the accomplishments of her grandsons and was especially proud when they became Eagle Scouts.



After so many years in Greenville, Norma was a Southerner at heart but remained proud of her Ohio roots. She kept in close touch with her Ohio family and son and grandsons in California.



The memorial service will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church Chapel with the visitation following. Burial will be held in Maple Grove Cemetery in Lancaster, OH.



Memorials may be made to Buncombe Street United Methodist Church Missions, 200 Buncombe St., Greenville, SC 29601.



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019