Taylors - Norma Knigoff Guzik, 90, of Taylors, SC passed away peacefully at NHC/Mauldin on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Beth and I (Howie) would like to extend our immeasurable gratitude to everyone involved at NHC for their sweet, loving, gentle and skilled care for whom we both have always referred to, endearingly, as our Mama.
Born and raised in Greenville, SC on February 9th, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Bessie and Sol Knigoff, who incidentally was one of the founding members of Congregation Beth Israel, here in Greenville and she was very, though modestly, proud of that fact. Sadly enough, both of her parents passed away within a year of each other when our dear Mama was only 15 years of age. Mama was predeceased by her older and caring brother, Morris Kingoff and her beloved and older sister Ruthi, who thankfully helped finished raising her to be the most unpretentious, humblest and kindest souls and spirits anyone could ever have the pleasure of knowing. Just as blessed, Mama was also predeceased by the most faithful husband of 54 years, her loving husband and our wonderful father, Joseph Guzik who passed in 2012.
Surviving are her loving children Howie S. Guzik and Beth G. Plaxco,(Frank), of Greenville, SC, along with the two "apples of her eye", her grandson Joseph M. Plaxco, also of Greenville, SC and her granddaughter Carol Ann "Callie" Parks(Carter) of Laramie, WY and their precious newborn baby Charlie. Mama was given the biggest blessing of knowing him as her first great grandchild, but was though so unfortunate of being just days shy of actually meeting him.
Our dear Mama, Norma, also took so much pride and happiness in having numerous and such dynamic nieces and nephews including her late niece, Beverly S. Merritt, who she absolutely adored, along with many lifetime friends. Beth and I thank you. As you can see in the picture from when she was just 19 years of age and just as beautiful now and forever, she was even more of "a true sense of a beautiful living poetry". Our precious Norma; our precious little Mama; with tears in our eyes, we all bid you a final "adieu". Forever in our hearts and minds, rest well.
Memorials maybe made to the or to Congregation Beth Israel, Greenville, SC.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 1:00pm at Beth Israel Cemetery (Graceland West Cemetery) officiated by Rabbi Marc Wilson and Rabbi Matthew Marko.
