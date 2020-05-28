Norma Loflin Bryant
Greenville - Norma Loflin Bryant, 92, widow of Douglas Bryant, died Monday, May 25, 2020.
Born in Cid, NC, she was the daughter of the late Fletcher and Annie Byerly Loflin.
Ms. Bryant was a member of Airport Baptist Church.
She is survived by daughter-in-law, Willene Edwards Bryant.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Craig Bryant
A graveside service will be Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11:30am in Ritch Cemetery, Indian Trail, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Building Fund of Airport Baptist Church 776 South Batesville Road Greer, South Carolina 29650.
Published in The Greenville News from May 28 to May 31, 2020.