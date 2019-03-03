Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
Easley - Norman Allen Odom, 78, of Easley, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019.

He was born in Greenville to the late William and Ethel Lindsey Odom. He was member of Russell Memorial Presbyterian Church and the Pelzer Masonic Lodge #217.

Norman is survived by a granddaughter, Haley Odom; a daughter in-law, Angela Plaster Odom; a brother, Troy Odom (Vicki); two sister-in-law's, Ann Odom and Becky Odom; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara Franklin Odom; a son, Tony Allen Odom; and two brothers, Joe and Bill Odom.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Open Arms Hospice, McCall Hospice and to Norman's special friends, George and Robin Miller for their love and care.

A visitation will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 12 o'clock noon in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 3, 2019
