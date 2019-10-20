Services
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S.
Lyman, SC 29365
(864)439-7141
Norman D. Norris

Norman D. Norris Obituary
Norman D. Norris

Pelham - Norman D. Norris, 78, of Pelham, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 while surrounded by family. He was the son of the late Bub and Lucille (Kirby) Norris.

Visitation will be 4:00-5:00 PM Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, 529 Spartanburg Hwy. S., Lyman, SC with the service immediately following at 5:00 PM. Rev. Jeff Eubanks will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons International Processing Center, PO Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251. Or log onto gideons.org and donate online.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.livingwatersfh.com
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019
