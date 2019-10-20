|
Norman D. Norris
Pelham - Norman D. Norris, 78, of Pelham, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 while surrounded by family. He was the son of the late Bub and Lucille (Kirby) Norris.
Visitation will be 4:00-5:00 PM Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, 529 Spartanburg Hwy. S., Lyman, SC with the service immediately following at 5:00 PM. Rev. Jeff Eubanks will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Gideons International Processing Center, PO Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251. Or log onto gideons.org and donate online.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019