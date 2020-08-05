1/1
Norman Raines
Norman Raines

Simpsonville - Norman Wesley Raines, Jr., 76, husband of Karen Hensley Raines, died Sunday, August 2, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late Norman, Sr. and Ethel Hedgpeth Raines.

Mr. Raines served his country as a Colonel in the United States Air Force. His early years in the Air Force were spent as a C-130 pilot in the Vietnam War and then flying the first C-5's from Travis Air Force Base in CA. In all, he served 28 years as a pilot and contract and program manager for the USAF.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Ann McCaig; son, Michael Raines; grandchildren, Sterling Henderson, Tyler Raines, Micayla Raines, Hannah Raines, Emily McCaig, Madelyn McCaig, and Kathryn McCaig; brother, William Raines (Patricia); and sister, Carol Ann Burns (Tommy).

Memorials may be made in Norman's memory to the Air Warrior Courage Foundation at www.airwarriorcourage.com; or to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.






Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
