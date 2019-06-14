Norris Smith "Buck" Newton



Anderson - Norris Smith "Buck" Newton, 82, passed away on June 12, 2019, in Anderson, SC, after a long illness.



Buck was born in Greenville, SC, on April 14, 1937, son of Norris H. and Lillie Mae Newton.



He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Chastain Newton; three sons and their spouses, Dr. David Newton and Rev. Karen Kagiyama of Carrollton, GA, Glen Newton of Mountain View, SC, and Stephen and Alison Newton of Anderson, SC; and two grandchildren, Kelcy Hannah Newton of Seattle, WA, and Rachel Caroline Newton of Carrollton, GA. He is also survived by his brother, Harold Mays Newton, of Covington, GA, and his family.



Buck graduated from Berea High School in 1955 and from the Citadel in 1959 with a degree in Civil Engineering.



While at the Citadel, Buck worked with Southern Railway, and after graduation, he remained with the company, where he advanced to the position of trainmaster. In 1964, he was employed by Daniel Construction Company as a project manager before moving to Yeargin Construction Company in 1972.



In 1974, Buck joined Morris "Nick" Nichols in starting Argo Construction Company, where he served as Vice-President until his retirement.



For many years, Buck was an active member of Berea Friendship United Methodist Church, where he served as Administrative Board Chair, Building Committee Chair, and other leadership roles.



While residing in Anderson, Buck attended New Covenant Church and served as an ambassador at Brookdale Senior Living Community.



He enjoyed fishing, trips to Lake Hartwell and Harbor Island, and spending time with his family.



A service of remembrance will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. A reception with the family will follow the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to New Covenant Church (ncchurch.net) or Berea Friendship United Methodist Church (bereafriendshipumc.com).



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Published in The Greenville News on June 14, 2019