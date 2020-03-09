Services
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
1932 - 2020
Easley - Olin Lemuel Craig, 87, of Pickens passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday, March 8, 2020 following many loving visits made by family and friends.

Born in Cateechee, SC on June 27, 1932, Olin was the son of the late Olin Lemuel Craig, Sr. and Pearl Garvin Craig.

Olin grew up in Cateechee, South Carolina and spent a tremendous amount of time working on the Craig family farm near the former Keowee River. He graduated from Liberty High School in 1950, and then Clemson A&M College in 1954 with a degree in Agricultural Engineering. Upon his graduation, he served as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Following his military service, Olin moved to Charlotte, NC where he worked for International Harvester Company and then later with Singer Company in Pickens, SC. In 1965, he purchased a local oil distribution company with his wife to become Craig Oil Company until his retirement in 1991.

He is survived by his sister, Eleanor Craig Kline of Charleston, his son Michael Lin Craig (Kitzi) of Seneca, his daughter Rebecca Craig McNichols (Jim) of Sunset, SC, his son Steven Earl Craig (Molly) of Charleston, as well as eight grandchildren Kathryn Craig Martin (Ashley), Malinda Craig McCrary (Zack), Jane Elizabeth Robinson, Steven Aubrey Craig, Mary Agnes "Macy" Craig, Anna Eberhardt Robinson, John Wickliffe Robinson and Michael Holmes Craig, and two great grandchildren Finley Reid Michael Martin and Aven Collins Craig Martin. .

Mr. Craig was predeceased by his loving wife of over 60 years, Jane Atkinson Craig; two granddaughters, Aubrey Anne Craig and Rebecca Elizabeth Craig; and, one great granddaughter, Kellie Rynn Martin.

The family will receive friends at Dillard Funeral Home at 2402 Gentry Memorial Highway in Pickens, SC on Wednesday, March 11, 12:30-1:45 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Private burial at Craig Family Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Presbyterian Community of the Foothills, 205 Bud Nalley Drive, Easley, SC 29642 or to the Kellie Rynn Academy, P.O. Box 2301, Greenville, SC 29602.

A message of condolence may be expressed to the family by visiting www.DillardFunerals.com.

Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
