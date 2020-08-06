Dr. Oliver Carlisle Rogers, Jr.
Greenville - Dr. Oliver Carlisle Rogers Jr., beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend passed away at the age of 88 on Friday, July 31, 2020. Carlisle was born in Bishopville, SC on January 27th, 1932 to Oliver Carlisle Rogers Sr. and Geraldine "Gene" Laney Rogers. Carlisle married his high school sweetheart, Betty Warriner Rogers, on December 23rd, 1951. Carlisle and Betty had a long, loving marriage that lasted 68 years. Betty preceded Carlisle in death, passing away on January 27th, 2020. It is comforting to know that Carlisle and Betty are reunited once again.
After serving as a pharmacist for the Army during the Korean War, Carlisle attended the University of South Carolina and received multiple degrees including receiving his Bachelor's degree in Chemistry and his Doctorate of Philosophy in Chemistry in 1960. After school, he began a long career working for DuPont and Chemtex. During this time, he traveled the world on behalf of these companies leading to some very interesting stories he enjoyed sharing. He retired in November of 1994 in Greenville, SC to spend time with family.
Carlisle enjoyed amateur radio, photography, playing golf, fishing, and spending time with his family. His genuine personality, humor, and big smile will be greatly missed.
He is survived by this loving family including his daughter, Monica Rogers Smith of Greenville, SC and her husband, Jon, their children Jon Evan, Wilson Carlisle and Riley Howell; his son, Ashley Carlisle Rogers of Gainesville, GA and his wife, Daphne, and their children Corey Patrick and Brooke Warriner. In addition, he is survived by his younger brother, Frank Deleon Rogers and his wife Brenda.
In lieu of flowers, donations and memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association act.alz.org/donate
. The family is incredibly thankful for all the care givers and staff they had the opportunity to get to know and interact with through their beloved Carlisle "Papa."
Due to COVID restrictions, a private ceremony will be held with family at a later date.