Heritage Funeral Home
313 North Main Street
Simpsonville, SC 29681
864-757-1771
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Simpsonville UMC
215 SE Main St
Simpsonville, SC
Visitation
Following Services
Simpsonville UMC
215 SE Main St
Simpsonville, SC
Olivia Hayes Williams Obituary
Olivia Hayes Williams

Simpsonville - Olivia H. Williams, 71, of Simpsonville, SC, wife of Robert Hollis Williams for 52 years, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Simpsonville UMC, 215 SE Main St, Simpsonville, SC 29681 with Rev Mike Smith and Rev. George Riser officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service.

Interment will be in the Laurelwood Municipal Cemetery, 143 Laurel St, Rock Hill, SC, 29730.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for additional information.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
