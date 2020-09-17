Ollie James Prater
Easley - Ollie James Prater was born in Wilstacy, KY in 1936. He passed away peacefully to be with his Savior, Wednesday, September 16th. Ollie James Prater served his nation proudly retiring as a Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force.
Ollie was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shelby Jean Prater. He is also survived by his four children Ricky (Rhonda) Prater, Tina (Greg) Williams, Theresa (Tracy) Wallace, and Brian (Lisa) Prater. Ollie was blessed with 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his father Vincent Prater, and his mother Corsie Noble Prater.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 19th, 2020 in the Chapel of Robinson Funeral Home, Powdersville Rd. Entombment will follow in Greenville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, September 19th, 2020 at the funeral home.
