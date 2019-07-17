Orien Howard Bryan, Jr.



Easley - Orien Howard Bryan, Jr., 78, husband of Faye Tucker Bryan, passed away on Monday, July 16, 2019.



Born in Greenwood, a son of the late Orien Howard, Sr. and the late Mary Louise Smith Bryan, he was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who enjoyed Atlanta Braves baseball, serving at his church, and spending time with his family. Mr. Bryan was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a faithful member of Rock Springs Baptist Church in Easley.



Surviving, in addition to his loving his wife of fifty-one years, are a son, Kevin Bryan of Greenville; a daughter, Melissa Funk (Robert) of Easley; grandchildren, Karen, Robbie, Hannah, Dylan, Kayla, Devin, Taylor, Ashley, Morgan (Jacob), and Bailey; and great-grandchildren, Riley and Kora.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Julie Sweezey; a son-in-law, Chuck Sweezey; and a sister, Delma Wagner.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Rock Springs Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Robinson Memorial Gardens.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road..



Memorials may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642.



Published in The Greenville News on July 17, 2019