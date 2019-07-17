Services
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC 29642
(864) 442-1800
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road
1425 Powdersville Road
Easley, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Rock Springs Baptist Church
201 Rock Springs Road
Easley, SC
View Map
Orien Howard Bryan Jr.


1940 - 2019
Orien Howard Bryan Jr. Obituary
Orien Howard Bryan, Jr.

Easley - Orien Howard Bryan, Jr., 78, husband of Faye Tucker Bryan, passed away on Monday, July 16, 2019.

Born in Greenwood, a son of the late Orien Howard, Sr. and the late Mary Louise Smith Bryan, he was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who enjoyed Atlanta Braves baseball, serving at his church, and spending time with his family. Mr. Bryan was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a faithful member of Rock Springs Baptist Church in Easley.

Surviving, in addition to his loving his wife of fifty-one years, are a son, Kevin Bryan of Greenville; a daughter, Melissa Funk (Robert) of Easley; grandchildren, Karen, Robbie, Hannah, Dylan, Kayla, Devin, Taylor, Ashley, Morgan (Jacob), and Bailey; and great-grandchildren, Riley and Kora.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Julie Sweezey; a son-in-law, Chuck Sweezey; and a sister, Delma Wagner.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Rock Springs Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Robinson Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road..

Memorials may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on July 17, 2019
