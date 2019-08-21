|
|
Oscar Tente
Greer - Oscar (Acacio) Tente born to Jose' Agusto da Victoria Tente and Presciosa Vieira Tente on December 17, 1924. He feel asleep in death on August 16, 2019 after a long, good life surrounded by his daughter, Yvette Bunch, grandsons, Christopher and Eric Tappan and great granddaughter, Mercedes Tappan. Preceded in death by his wife M. Wanda Tente of over 68 years, one daughter, Bernice Sue Tente, Brother Antonio Tente, Sisters: Elvira Fernandes, Alice Athaide, Aurora Estrella and Beloved Son-in-Law, David W. Tappan, Jr. Oscar is survived by daughters: B. Yvette Tappan Bunch (Richard), Beverly Fraley, (David), and Grandson's: Christopher D. Tappan (Summer), Eric W. Tappan and Great Granddaughter Mercedes J. Tappan (Eric), one brother, Alfred Tente, and one sister-in law, Rosie Dilbeck and a host of nieces and nephews. Oscar was a loyal Boston Red Sox fan throughout his life. He enlisted in the army during WWII. After a whirlwind romance, he married Wanda on January 13 at Ft. Chaffee in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Two weeks later, the ship left for Europe. He served in the 3rd Army, 16-Armored Division under General Patton. He and the "band of brothers" participated in helping liberate two concentration camps, including Birkenau. He remained a man of principles instilled by his father; that all humans should be respected. Later, he moved from Pawtucket, Rhode Island to Tulsa Oklahoma, which is a maintenance base for American Airlines. After over 30 years, he retired from American Airlines as an Inspector. He took early retirement in 1982 to help his daughter, Yvette, widowed and his two grandson's, Christopher and Eric Tappan. In 1959, his "band of brothers" enlarged when he became one of Jehovah's Witnesses. He served as an Elder for many decades. Oscar was well known for his honorable ethics based on Bible principles. He was joyful and hospitable to many people from around the world. However, he was greatly bothered by the continued man's "inhumanity to man." He preached and intensely looked forward to a time when the Lord's Prayer will be fulfilled. God's Kingdom or Government would remedy man's suffering. Primarily, God's name would be sanctified, and his will take place on earth, as it is in heaven." (Matt 6:9-15) No formal services are planned. Oscar believed one should honor a person while living and count their days as to how they would serve their Creator. To many friends, a special thank you, including, Timothy Patrick, Tulsa Oklahoma, Dean Piper, Corpus Christi, Texas. In the Greenville, SC area: Kenny Payden, The Dixon Family, Shawn Foster, Kevin Burgess, Von Jefferson never forgot him. Healthcare Workers: Russell Foggie, Laura Cronin, Tonya Jenkins, Tonya Davis, Leisa Hammond, Shannel Davis, Stephanie and Brian Chico and family, Nellie Angeles and family, Neighbor's Mandy and D. Jasper. Physicians through many years: Dr. Henry Shugart, Dr. A. Pati, Dr. D. Brenda, Dr. W. Kerfoot, Dr. P. Esce and Dr. R. Harp. Hospice Workers: Dr. Hallie Probantz, Nurses Peggy Faulkenberry, Diane Foster, Pat Knauz and Kristin Garrett. Many friends thread a beautiful tapestry of his life. He looked forward to the time when "many of those asleep in the dust of the earth will wake up… (Daniel 12:2) Jesus demonstrated he is the "resurrection and the life" when he awoke his friend Lazarus from "sleep". (John 11) Oscar would say be kind and love one another. Then he would sum it up as Solomon did: "The Conclusion of the matter everything having been heard is: Fear the true God and keep his commandments, for this is the whole obligation of man." (Ecclesiastes 12:13)
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 21, 2019