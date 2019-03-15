|
Otelia Pace Tillery
Taylors - Otelia Pace Tillery passed away Monday evening March 11th. She was predeceased by her husband Auburn Tillery in 1998 and her parents William and Emma Pace. She is survived by her 3 sons and their wives - Robert Tillery, Randy and Wendy , Russell and Milissa . Robert's wife Valerie passed May 2016. She is also survived by her grandchildren Adam and his wife Emily, Erin, Allison, Kennedy and Andrew. She is also survived by her brother William, his wife Annette and nieces, nephews and close friends.
A Graveside Service will be on Saturday March 16th at Graceland Cemetery East in Simpsonville at 11 AM with a celebration of life to follow.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 15, 2019