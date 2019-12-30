Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Mackey
Century Drive
Greenville, SC
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Mackey
Century Drive
Greenville, SC
Greenville - Otis Herbert Coggins, 86, of Greenville passed away peacefully December 28, 2019. He was a son of the late Otis H. Coggins and Nelle Mayfield Coggins. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from Wade Hampton Fire Department. He was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by four children, Pamela Tanyer (David), Kathy Batson (David), Carol Coggins, Edward Coggins (Angela), 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, niece Cindy Coggins and cousin Carol E. Mayfield. He was predeceased by a daughter, Beth Griffm, brother Harry E. Coggins and niece Becky Coggins.

Visitation will be on Friday, January 3,2020 at Mackey at Century Drive, Greenville from 6-8PM and Saturday, January 4,2020 from 9-9:45 AM.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10 AM at Mackey at Century Drive, Greenville. Burial will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to or Gateway House.

Visit the Mackey Mortuary online guest registry at www.mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
