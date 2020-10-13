Otis Kent & Melissa Nicole Comstock
Odessa, TX - Otis Kent "Kenny" Comstock, Jr. (35) and Melissa Nicole Comstock (34), of Odessa, Texas died unexpectedly on September 24, 2020 from injuries sustained in a car accident near Tatum, New Mexico. They were on their way to Ruidoso, NM for a family weekend together with their three children. All three of their children, Natalie (6), Camden (4) and Carver (1) survived.
Kenny was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Otis and Peggy Comstock and maternal grandparents Marvin and Margaret Brenneman. In addition to their three children Kenny is survived by his parents Otis and Mary Comstock, and siblings, Sherrie Tackett and husband Rodney, Laura Livingston and husband Michael, and Chris Comstock and wife Renee, along with numerous other family members.
Melissa was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Floyd and Martha Brown and maternal grandparents Ivan P. Harris and Joyce P. Harris. In addition to their three children Melissa is survived by her parents Fred and Linda Brown, and siblings Jennifer Westmoreland and husband William and their four children and Lindsey Evans and husband Dewey and one child, along with numerous other family members.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to support Kenny and Melissa's three surviving children can be made at gofundme.com
. The money donated to this GoFundMe (see link below) will go towards The Kenny and Melissa Comstock Foundation, an approved 501c3 which directly benefits their children, Natalie, Camden and Carver. From personal needs to college funds this GoFundMe will cover these precious children, and many others, for the rest of their lives. Your giving will allow the incredible work Kenny and Melissa started with Education, Orphan Care and Missions to continue through the lives of their children and beyond.
Celebration of Life services were held in Odessa, Texas on October 3rd and in Hampstead, MD on October 10th. A third service will be held at North Greenville University in Turner Chapel on Sunday, October 18 at 2 pm. https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/kenny-and-melissa-comstock-foundation/meghanfarmer?fbclid=IwAR2ZYpf1rg4fB8yydu2g-44XCfbW5tTL6KOcReqR