The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:30 PM - 3:45 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:00 PM
Owen Dean Seay

Greer - Owen Dean Seay, 90, passed away February 7, 2020.

A native of Greenville, he was the son of the late Mack and Olive Bomar Seay; a retired employee of Union Carbide; a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and a member of Washington Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife, Christine Howell Seay of the home; one daughter, Tracie S. Carlisle (Robin) of Greer; one granddaughter, Kayla Rechenbach (James) and one great-granddaughter, Brynley.

A funeral service will be held 4:00 p.m., Sunday, February 9, 2020, at The Wood Mortuary Chapel conducted by Dr. Drew Hines and Rev. Joe Price.

Honorary escort will be the Ronnie Knight Sunday School Class.

Visitation will be held 2:30 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. Sunday at the mortuary.

Memorials may be made to Washington Baptist Church, 3500 N Highway 14, Greer, SC 29651 or Upstate Community Hospice House, 260 Fairwinds Drive, Landrum, SC 29356.

The family is at the home.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
