P. Davis Gosnell, Sr.
Greer - Peter Davis Gosnell, Sr., 66, widower of Wanda Rhodes Gosnell, took his heavenly flight on August 19, 2019 from his home in Greer.
Davis was the son of the late Lewis Sr. and Carrine Gosnell, owners of Lewis' Drive In, Greer, from the 1950s-1990s.
He is survived by one daughter, April Gosnell Chance and husband Phillip of Greer; one son, Peter Davis Gosnell Jr. and wife Leslie of Richlands, NC; seven grandchildren, Patrick, Whitley, Melody, Cadence, Christian, Grace, Eli; two great-grandchildren Emma, Alden; two siblings, Lewis (Bucky) Gosnell Jr. of Taylors and Marsha Monroe (Rev. Walt) of Charlotte, NC; the finest in-laws anyone on earth could have had; many nieces, nephews, cousins that were all a JOY in his life; and long term friends, Roger and Patricia Clayton and Eric and Genia Swilling.
Davis was a member of Harmony Fellowship Church, 468 S. Suber Rd., Greer SC 29650, where his final service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. with Rev. Ernest Barr, Peter D. Gosnell, Jr. and Rev. Ronald Rhodes officiating.
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 5:00 pm to 6:15 p.m. and following the service.
Memorials may be made to WGGS-TV, 3409 Rutherford Road Ext., Taylors, SC 29687 or . P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 21, 2019