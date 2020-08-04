Pam Smith
Easley - Pamela Jean "Pam" Smith, 64, formerly of Piedmont,
passed away on Monday August 3, 2020.
Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Louie Cleveland and Mary Roper Smith, and was a member of Mountain Springs Baptist Church.
She is survived by a sister, Gayle Payne (Jim) of Easley; niece and nephew, Tammy and Hal Payne (Anna), all of Easley; her great-nieces whom she adored, Sara, Megan, and Lea Payne, of Easley; aunt, Thelma Clardy Smith of Greenville; and a number of cousins whom she loved.
Ms. Smith will lie in state Wednesday, August 5, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, August 6, at 12:00 p.m. in the mortuary chapel. A private entombment will follow.
Memorials may be made to Mountain Springs Baptist Church, 410 Mountain Springs Road, Piedmont, SC 29673.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Easley Place for their loving care and to Brookdale Hospice for their kind support and compassion.
